Frederick Holdship Jones (“Frick”) died on July 21, 2023, just shy of his 91st birthday, at his home in East Chop, Martha’s Vineyard, with family. He was one of a kind, always a gentleman thinking of others, and never saying no to giving a helping hand.

He was born in Sewickley, Pa., to Katharine and Benjamin Franklin Jones III on Sept. 12, 1932. He attended Sewickley Academy, and graduated from Brooks School and Princeton University. He was a lieutenant in the Army, stationed in Germany, and after his service returned to New York City to become a stockbroker with Legg Mason Global Assets. Frick moved back to Sewickley, continuing his career, and in 1990, retired and moved to Boston. That same year, he met Karen Austin, and they married in 1992 and lived happily ever after, they really did, for 31 years.

Frick was predeceased by his older brother, Benjamin; and his son, Michael Brown. He is survived by his wife Karen, stepchildren Anthony, Alexander and wife Melissa, and Lacy Austin; his brother Peter and wife Leslie and their extended family; his grandchildren Sam and Hilary Brown; and his step-grandchildren, Blake and Bode Austin.

Those who are loved remain in our hearts …

All services will be private.