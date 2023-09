Excited, tired, nervous, and happy — all come with being an expectant parent. Gathering information on what to expect and sharing space with other expecting parents can help ease some of the new-parent jitters. Join Melissa Larsen for a three-day Expectant Parents Retreat program covering labor and delivery, interventions, newborn care, and other topics. Pre-registration is required. Sept. 15 to 17 at the Family Center. Email mvfamilycenter@gmail.com for more information.