Court Report: August 11 – Sept. 11, 2023

August 11

Pedro M. Prazeres, Oak Bluffs; 59, threatening to commit a crime: continued to pretrial hearing.

August 17

Branda Garcia, Oak Bluffs; 29, assault and battery, resisting arrest: continued to pretrial hearing.

August 21

Leticia V. Dasilva, Edgartown; 26, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker, possessing/using false/stolen RMV document, number plate violation by concealing identity: case closed.

August 24

Bryan A. Covington, Oak Bluffs; 26, fugitive from justice on court warrant: continued to pretrial hearing.

August 28

Radoi Radu-George, Edgartown; 24, two files of vandalizing property: both continued to discovery compliance and jury selection.

Christopher Buehler, Vineyard Haven; 54, violating abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions to abide by active restraining order conditions.

Jack R. Holmes, Oak Bluffs; 18, failing to stop for police, moped violation negligent operation of motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, larceny of motor vehicle, resisting arrest: continued to pretrial hearing.

Anthony M. Dilorio, Norwood; 37, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, going wrong way on state highway: continued to pretrial hearing.

Travis J. Vieira, Edgartown; 23, two counts of assault and battery on family/household member, assault and battery, intimidating witness/juror/police/court official: continued to pretrial hearing.

Mayron S. Nascimento, Oak Bluffs; 27, leaving scene of property damage, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicles: continued to pretrial hearing.

August 25

Wesley H. Dasilva, Vineyard Haven; 25, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, failing to stop/yield, unregistered motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

August 31

Okolo M. Schwinn-Clanton, Tisbury; 52, breaking and entering for misdemeanor, trespassing: continued to pretrial hearing.

Sept. 1

Jesiel Cabral, Chilmark; 47, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, leaving scene of property damage: continued to pretrial hearing.

Junio C. Souza, Edgartown; 43, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, leaving scene of property damage: continued to pretrial hearing.

Sept. 5

Asher Anderson, Vineyard Haven; 22, disorderly conduct: case dismissed, no longer held without bail.

Daniel L. Serusa, Oak Bluffs; 29, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, speeding, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to continuance without finding scheduled to terminate.

Tywane A. Burse, Oak Bluffs; 43, larceny from person: continued to pretrial hearing.

Sept. 7

James W. Hart, Vineyard Haven; 28, subsequent offense of disorderly conduct: probable disposition

Summer Sanderson, Aquinnah; 25, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to bench trial.

Sept. 11

David P. Rodgers, Worcester; 39, vandalizing property, disorderly conduct: continued to discovery compliance and jury selection.

David P. Rodgers, Worcester; 39, eight counts of vandalizing property, disorderly conduct: continued to discovery compliance and jury selection.

David P. Rodgers, Worcester; 39, breaking and entering for misdemeanor, larceny under $1,200: continued to discovery compliance and jury selection.

David P. Rodgers, Worcester; 39, two counts of disorderly conduct, littering trash, six counts of vandalizing property: continued to discovery compliance and jury selection.