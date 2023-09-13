Cribbage Club results

Twenty-two Vineyard Cribbage Club members met on Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown to play our favorite game. The results are:
First, Roy Scheffer with a 11/4 +82 card
Second, Kathy Kinsman with a 9/4 +75 card
Third, Bill Russell with a 9/4 +32 card
Fourth, Collin Evanson with a 9/4 +11 card
Fifth, Ron Ferreira with an 8/4 +25 card
There were 10 skunks (a game won by more than 31 points). There were three 24-point hands!
If you would like to check us out, come on over to the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on any Wednesday evening. We have food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm sharp.