Cribbage Club results

Twenty-two Vineyard Cribbage Club members met on Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown to play our favorite game. The results are:

First, Roy Scheffer with a 11/4 +82 card

Second, Kathy Kinsman with a 9/4 +75 card

Third, Bill Russell with a 9/4 +32 card

Fourth, Collin Evanson with a 9/4 +11 card

Fifth, Ron Ferreira with an 8/4 +25 card

There were 10 skunks (a game won by more than 31 points). There were three 24-point hands!

If you would like to check us out, come on over to the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on any Wednesday evening. We have food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm sharp.