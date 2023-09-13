Fall sports season underway

MVRHS girls varsity soccer

Girls varsity soccer has come out for the season with guns blazing. On Tuesday, they crushed Dennis-Yarmouth, 9 to 0.

Goalkeepers Georgia Magden and Delilah Oliver share the shutout victory.

Among the top goal getters were Talia Maccaferri with two goals and one assist, and Elena Giordano with two goals and two assists.

Audrey Heidt and Aedan Coogan each had their first high school goal in the game, and Sydney Bruguiere, Avery Mulvey, and Esme Colon each had their first assist.

The Vineyarders are now 2-0 on the season.

Coach Matt Malowski says they have a big away game against Archbishop Williams today, and then rivals Nantucket come to the Vineyard on Sunday — which was postponed from Saturday.

MVRHS boys football

The MVRHS also started their season off strong with a win over Sutton on Saturday, 40 – 20.

It wasn’t all gravy, though, as the Vineyarders were down at the half 14-12.

But a strong running game from Guilherme Oliveira led to a dominant second half, holding Sutton to just six points while scoring 28 of their own.

Oliveira had three touchdowns, one from his own 35-yard line. The sophomore also had a good day on defense. He had six tackles and an interception on the day.

Quarterback Kaio DeCosta rushed for one touchdown, and connected for two passing touchdowns, one a 40-yard pass to Wyatt Nicholson, and a 50-yard pass to Aiden Connelly.

Overall, the Vineyarders rushed for 305 yards and passed for 125 in the win.