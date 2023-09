The Up-Island Council on Aging hosted its decades-long tradition of celebrating the completion of a successful summer with the return of the annual Lobster Roll Picnic, this Monday, Sept. 11, in Menemsha.

Guests enjoyed delicious food, great company, and a nice view as the weather graciously cooperated.

The Menemsha Galley and the Friends of the Up-Island Council on Aging helped make the event happen.