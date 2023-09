1 of 2

In the summer, we want salads, fresh fruits, and corn on the cob. Come fall, we’re all about pumpkin pies and apples, while winter brings cravings for casseroles, hot beverages, and chili. On Thursday, Sept. 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, food wizard Casey Mazar-Kelly leads her Locally Grown & Delicious class, offering techniques for creating comforting, delicious, and healthy local meals from scratch. The Trustees’ Farm Institute, Edgartown