‘A Smoke and a Song’ book talk

Local authors Sherry Sidoti and Mathea Morais will talk about Sidoti’s new book, “A Smoke and a Song,” at 4:30 pm, Thursday, Sept. 21, at the West Tisbury library. The newly released memoir is Sidoti’s first book, and the Gold Medalist for Inspirational Memoir of 2023 from the Living Now Book Awards.

The event is free and open to the public, and books will be available for purchase and signing.

In “A Smoke and a Song,” Sidoti explores whether freedom is found in letting go, as spiritual teachers (and her mother) insist, or by digging our heels deeper into the earth and holding onto our humanity.

According to a press release from the library, “A Smoke and a Song” covers Sidoti’s experiences with her mother’s terminal cancer diagnosis, and tells a story steeped in art and spirituality, as well as exploring the layers of transgenerational maternal bonds, attachment, loss, and leaning into our wounds. Written with spunk, warmth, and humor, the release says, Sidoti stumbles towards self-actualization, spiritual awakening, and love.

Sidoti (sherrysidoti.com) is the founder and lead director of FLY Yoga School, a yoga teacher training program, and of FLY Outreach, a not-for-profit. She has taught yoga, meditation, and mysticism for over two decades, and has been published in various magazines and anthologies.

Mathea Morais is the director of Literary Arts at Featherstone Center for the Arts, as well as the author of “There You Are,” one of Ms. Magazine’s October 2019 “Reads for the Rest of Us” and Electric Literature’s “20 Best Debuts of the Second Half of 2019.”

For more information on the event, email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.