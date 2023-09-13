Wedding: Kyle – Van Riper

Norah Anne Kyle and A. Bowdoin Van Riper were married on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, on the front lawn of their Tisbury home, overlooking Vineyard Haven Harbor. The bride is the daughter of Dr. Elena R. Kyle, originally of Worcester and now of Tisbury, and the groom is the son of the late Anthony and Janice Van Riper of Tisbury.

Bow spent his summers on the Island before becoming a permanent resident in 2011; Norah took a job at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, where she met Bow, in 2021. The rest, as the washashore historian couple would say, is history.