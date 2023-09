Logan Ferreira Monteiro de Castro

Maira Ferreira and Arthur Castro of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Logan Ferreira Monteiro de Castro, on Sept. 14, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Logan weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

Dominic James Grillo

Danielle Grillo and James Grillo of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Dominic James Grillo, on July 18, 2023, at Cape Cod Hospital. Dominic weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces, and is welcomed by big sisters Jayla Lyons and Lillianna Grillo.