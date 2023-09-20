Court Report: Sept. 11 – 15, 2023

Sept. 11

Akiet A. Anderson, Vineyard Haven; 21, trespassing, assault and battery, assault with dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, assault with dangerous weapon, resisting arrest: continued to pretrial hearing, with further conditions to stay away from and no contact with location of alleged incident and alleged victim.

Anthony M. Devine, Oak Bluffs; 31, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, failing to stop/yield: continued to pretrial hearing.

Antonio Ribeiro, Vineyard Haven; 21, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker, speeding: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Steven M. Sotolongo, Vineyard Haven; 38, disorderly conduct, threatening to commit crime, resisting arrest: continued to pretrial hearing.

Woody E. Steves, Chilmark; 61, intimidating witness/juror/police/court official, disorderly conduct, attempting to commit crime, assault with dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions to stay away from Sand Bar and Coup De Ville.

Hunter S. Cotterell, Oak Bluffs; 31, leaving scene of property damage, negligent operation of motor vehicle, assault and battery with dangerous weapon: continued to motion to dismiss.

Troy D. Lindberg, Oak Bluffs; 27, negligent operation of motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial hearing.

Sept. 14

Asa Ray, Vineyard Haven; 34, larceny from building, larceny under $1,200: continued to pretrial hearing.

Sept. 15

Tanya M. Laplante, Wilbraham; 41, vandalizing property, assault on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions to stay away from and no contact with alleged victim.

Bruno Defigueiredo, Edgartown; 26, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.