Edgartown: Croquet Club, Meet the Fleet, Island Theatre Workshop, and Hebrew Center

Are you one of those people who was disappointed that Hurricane Lee didn’t have a bigger impact on us, or are you someone who was grateful that it mostly left us alone? In my younger years, when I didn’t have to think about damage to my house or losing power for days, I never paid much attention to hurricanes or storms. Now that I’m older, I’m in the grateful-it-left-us-alone camp. But there are always those who are looking forward to a good storm, and are game for a big one.

I stepped outside my comfort zone and went off-Island on Thursday to a concert at the TD Garden with my husband. It was out of my comfort zone because of concerns of whether boats would be running to get us back, not because I don’t like to go to a concert. I’m the type who would cancel plans to go for fear we wouldn’t get back, and I was afraid we’d be stranded on the mainland for days, leaving my girl Amelia to tend to our menagerie of critters. But all worked out well. The concert was amazing. We got back just fine on Friday, with no problems at all. Amelia was an excellent caregiver for the animals. And it all worked out in the end. Thank you to my girl for taking on the critter care so I could fulfill a dream.

The Derby is on, in all its glory. I’ve seen lots of Derby hats around, and it’s that time of year that people spend every free moment fishing, trying to win big in the Derby. Good luck to all you anglers out there.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Bonnie Deitz on Sept. 19, my cousin Kelly Coscarella on Sept. 20, and Tara Sykes, Heidi McDonough, and Mark Corwin on Sept. 23.

I can’t believe I’m already looking for things to do in late September to include in the column. Time flies by so quickly these days.

Morning Glory Farm’s annual Pumpkin Festival is on Oct. 14, from 10:30 am until 2:30 pm. Admission is free, and there will be fun and games, music, and food. So mark your calendars now to plan ahead.

There is a Beach Befrienders Beach Cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 8 to 10 am at Lambert’s Cove Beach. Beach BeFrienders is a collaboration between the Vineyard Conservation Society, Island libraries, Island DWPs, and the M.V. Refuse District, and is dedicated to tending our beloved Island beaches. Join them every fourth Saturday to clean up an Island beach. Dairy Queen ice cream coins are offered to participating children under age 12. Supplies and disposal are available at the event, but Beach BeFriender official cleanup kits are also available at the Edgartown library, and disposal is free at any Island transfer station if you wish to do your own beach cleanup at another time.

The Edgartown Croquet Club is still offering instruction in American Six Wicket Croquet on Saturday mornings from 9 to 10 am at the Robinson Road Recreation Area. The introduction and lessons are free, and all are welcome.

Barnyard Buddies at the FARM Institute continues through September on Saturdays from 9:30 to 10:30 am. This event is weather-dependent, and is best suited for kids 2 to 5 years old. The fee is $15 for members and $25 for nonmembers, and registration is required. Visit the website, bit.ly/TTOR_Buddies, for details and to register.

There is an all-mobility-levels walk at Mytoi on Sept. 23, from 10 am to noon. Advance registration is required by emailing lynnmarquedant@hamv.org. This is a free guided walk for adults of all levels of mobility, offered by the Trustees, Healthy Aging M.V., and TrailsMV for Falls Prevention Awareness Month.

The Oak Bluffs library is hosting “U.S. Coast Guard: Meet the Fleet” on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 11 am to noon. Meet the Coast Guard from Station Menemsha, and get to touch and see a Coast Guard boat in the library parking lot. All are welcome.

Meet a Vineyard-based, contemporary scrimshaw artist, Darrel Morris, at the Carnegie Building on Sept. 23 from noon to 4 pm, and view a special installation of his work curated from private collections nationwide.

Island Theatre Workshop presents “Little Shop of Horrors” at the PAC at the high school this coming week. Show times are Thursday, Sept. 21, through Sunday Sept. 24, and Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, at 7:30 pm. The cost is $35. Visit itwmvy.org for more details.

Looking for a 5k to run? The virtual or in person Run/Walk for the Vineyard Haven Library is on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 9:45 am. This year, the Friends of Vineyard Haven Public Library’s 26th annual 5K Run/Walk to benefit the library will be a “hybrid” event, with both in-person and virtual, “run on your own” options. To register, visit runsignup.com. If you prefer to run the race at your own time, the virtual option is available for a $25 fee. If you wish to run in person, the fee is $30, and the race starts at 10 am at the Vineyard Haven library, with a free kids’ fun run at 9:45 am.

There will be Yom Kippur and Days of Awe services at the Hebrew Center on Sunday, Sept. 24, and Monday, Sept. 25, led by Rabbi Broitman, with musicians Jonathan Lipnick (cantor), Deborah Strauss (violin), Eric Johnson (guitar), and Anthony Esposito (percussion). Sept. 24: Kol Nidre; Sept. 25: Morning Service (with concurrent children’s service); Yizkor; afternoon and concluding (Ne’ila) service; followed by community break-the-fast. Registration is required for all services. Contact the M.V. Hebrew Center at office@mvhc.us or 508-693-0745 for details.

The Trustees have filed two separate notices of intent and associated beach management plans to allow public OSV access on properties on Chappaquiddick that they own or manage — one for the Cape Poge Refuge, and one for Wasque/Leland. The filings are now before the town of Edgartown, and the state Division of Marine Fisheries, Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, and Department of Environmental Protection for review and consideration. The first review and public meeting on the filings will be on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 4 to 6 pm, at the Edgartown conservation commission meeting. If you are interested in this, please check out the conservation commission webpage at edgartown-ma.us/departments/conservation for more details.

That does it for now. I hope you all have a wonderful week.

