Engagement: Spero – Merrill

Melissa Ann Spero and Joshua Merrill are ecstatic to announce their engagement. Melissa is the daughter of Sheri and Steven Hanes of Hayward, Wis. Joshua is the son of Cathy and Clay Merrill of Edgartown.

The newly engaged couple’s love story started on their first date at Anejo in early 2021. Melissa stated, “I saw his smile, and knew I wanted to live in it forever.” The feeling was mutual for the future groom: “She walked into the restaurant, and everyone turned to look at her. I almost knocked over the table, I was so excited to greet her.” The couple became engaged on Sept. 4, 2023, when the groom-to-be proposed at the Oak Bluffs arcade in the photo booth. They will be married on Sept. 28, 2023.