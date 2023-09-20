Maritime scavenger hunt

Though hunting for your keys, glasses, or cell phone on a daily basis isn’t much fun, scavenger hunts can be a blast. Bring your kids to the Children’s Room at the Oak Bluffs library in search of boats, anchors, lighthouses, and other maritime-themed pictures around the room. (This is great practice for when they can’t find their socks, lunchbox, or favorite toy.) If they find all the pictures, they’ll get a small prize. This scavenger hunt is for kids of all ages, and takes place on Friday, Sept. 22, 10 am to 4:30 pm.