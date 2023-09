Fall

By Julian Wise

I no longer see dead flowers

I see the seeds of next year’s bloom.

Julian Wise lives in Chilmark. He is a former Calendar writer for The Martha’s Vineyard Times. This piece was inspired by the windflowers planted around the memorial plaque for Jena Pothier.

