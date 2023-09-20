Real Estate Transactions: Sept. 11 – 15, 2023

Chilmark

Sept. 12, Patricia A. Lachance, trustee of Captain Barlow I Realty Trust, sold 12 Harbor Hill Road to Sarah Glazer Khedouri for $1,400,000.

Sept. 15, Jacob Wolkowitz sold 6 Nickerson Farm Lane to Lois B. Wolkowitz, trustee of Family GST Trust, for $1,500,000.

Edgartown

Sept. 14, Zarouhi Sarkisian sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 510 Week 21 to Donna Bersani and John Bersani for $15,000.

Sept. 15, Mary E. Prada-Dombrowski, trustee of Prada Homestead Revocable Trust, sold 134 Katama Road to Rudolph L. Johnson Jr. and Maureen P. Johnson for $1,850,000.

Sept. 15, Marc Helfand and Julie Scholl sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 462 Week 21 to Anthony Sigona and Samantha Osborn for $7,500.

Oak Bluffs

Sept. 11, Nicholas Zutrau sold 14 Prospect Ave. to Airton Broski Jr. and Elizabeth Broski for $1,250,000.

Sept. 11, Michael John Pratts Jr. and Hasoni Andrews-Pratts sold 1 Paulding Ave. to Julia Lord for $4,000,000.

Sept. 14, Anthony A. Samuels sold 36 Norris Ave. to JLH LLC for $1,100,000.

Sept. 15, Laurel A. Welch, Andrew M. Woodruff, the Estate of Nathalie Anne Woodruff, also known as Nathalie A. Woodruff, sold 24 Linton Ave. to Hannah Burbidge for $875,000.

Tisbury

Sept. 12, Elizabeth N. Hunt, formerly known as Elizabeth N. Tagge, sold 324 Main St. to Kawana T. King for $1,350,000.