Ronald Faust (“Hamburger”) died peacefully in his sleep on Sept. 9, 2023, at the age of 82.

Despite his struggle with mental illness, Hamburger could be frequently found sitting in the town center of Oak Bluffs, having engaging conversations with anyone and everyone who walked by. As a teenager, he could often be found sitting on the wall at the Inkwell Beach, chatting with the girls.

Hamburger was predeceased by his mother, Maxine (the first female union butcher in the country); and his daughter, Felicia. He is survived by his son, Reynaldo (“Little Ronnie”), who affectionately named his restaurant, Fat Ronnie’s Burger Bar, after his father; also by his daughters, Pamela and Rhonda; and his grandchildren, Christopher, Dylan, Michael, and Reyna.

His burial will take place on Monday, Sept. 25, in Oak Bluffs at the Oak Grove Cemetery at 1 pm, followed by a celebration of his life at the P.A. Club from 2 to 4 pm.