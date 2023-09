Catch a spectacular sunset from Menemsha Hills on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 6 to 8 pm. A Trustees guide leads this approximately 2.5-mile journey over rocky and uneven ground. Arrive 15 minutes before the tour is set to start, and bring a headlamp, sturdy walking shoes, season-appropriate clothing, bug spray, and a swimsuit/towel if swimming. Participants swim at their own risk; there is no lifeguard on duty. Questions? Email cdrogin@thetrustees.org.