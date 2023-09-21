ArtCliff welcomes back diner faithfuls

1 of 3

After about 2 long years, the ArtCliff Diner is sporting a new look and a shiny sign that reads, “Opening for the Season.”

Though they were set to open at 7 am Thursday, September 21, they were greeted by a fully formed line of eager customers promptly at 6:30 am.

“It’s good to be back” Susan Watson, shift leader and manager at the diner, told The Times during opening day. “Especially after that 6:30 rush.”

The popular diner had been closed for about two years during renovations.

New changes to the diner include a new takeout window, it is fully wheelchair accessible, and there are interior and exterior renovations. However, owner Gina Stanley hopes to preserve the authentic, 1980’s Island aesthetic the diner had. So, the diner has stayed the same size, kept its old barstools, and utilized its old glass bottles as new decorations.

Seasonal resident Paul Bleicher, in line at the ArtCliff on opening day, said he was happy to wait. “We’re willing to wait for an hour or two because the ambiance is wonderful and the food is fantastic. It’s an iconic place for us.”

Though Bleicher adores the way the ArtCliff used to be, as the spot remains a must-go for him and his family, he remains hopeful for the future. “I haven’t been inside and the menu, I hope, is just as good,” he said. “But we’re mostly excited that it’s simply open.”

Daughter and son of previous owner Cliff, Kathy Duys and Sanderfield (Sandy) Luce, feel similarly optimistic about the renovations and reopening of the diner. “They did a really nice job,” Luce said. Kathy continued, “My dad’s heart would be filled.”