Bees’ needs

Most creatures need a little tending to before winter hits, and bees are no exception. The chief apiary inspector and program coordinator at the Mass. Department of Agricultural Resources, Kim Skrym, will discuss honey bee health and offer some tips to ensure beekeeping success. Her team will be available to answer any questions, and beekeepers of all levels are welcome to attend. This event is free and no registration is required, so buzz on over to the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury on Thursday Sept. 28, from 5:30-7:00 pm.