Emmitt Ryan Millerick

Rene Millerick and Tim Millerick of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Emmitt Ryan Millerick, on Sept. 21, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Emmitt weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Hayley Mackenzie Otoni Ribeiro

Maria Ribeiro Otoni and Nicholas Ribeiro of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Hayley Mackenzie Otoni Ribeiro, on Sept. 21, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Hayley weighed 5 pounds, 13.8 ounces.