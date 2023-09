Court Report: Sept. 14 – 25, 2023

Sept. 14

Benjamin C. Stafford, Oak Bluffs; 42, violating abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial hearing.

Sept. 15

Arilson J. Deoliveira, Vineyard Haven; 39, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, speeding: case closed.

Edney Carias, Edgartown; 41, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, state highway traffic violation: case closed.

Crenildo M. Dasilva, Oak Bluffs; 54, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, failing to yield at intersection: case closed.

Leandro Defreitas, Vineyard Haven; 37, operator improperly using mobile phone, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: case closed.

Carole Fonseca, Edgartown; 81, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle: case closed.

Gelso A. Pereira Jr., Vineyard Haven; 39, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, miscellaneous motor vehicle equipment violation: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Enerson G. Pereira, Vineyard Haven; 21, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle: case closed.

Billal S. Yasin Musa, Vineyard Haven; 37, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle: case closed.

Helton Ramos, Vineyard Haven; 40, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: case closed.

Lucas D. Ramos, Oak Bluffs; 22, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker, speeding: case closed.

Diego G. Alves, Vineyard Haven; 29, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, speeding: case closed.

Sept. 18

Rachel Lucier, Edgartown; 36, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

Sept. 20

Anderson Vaz, Vineyard Haven; 37, no inspection/sticker, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Sept. 22

Manuel Perdomo, Vineyard Haven; 25, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, failing to yield at intersection: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

William B. Pereira, Milford; 26, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, improper operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Deivid Barbosa, Oak Bluffs; 33, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Gian A. Ribeiro, Vineyard Haven; 22, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, first offense of using an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court costs.

Mario Demoraes, Edgartown; 57, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, unsecured/uncovered load: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Jonas Dossantos, Edgartown; 23, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, negligent operation of motor vehicle, failing to stop/yield, speeding: continued to pretrial hearing.

Sept. 25

Wagner E. Nunes, Edgartown; 32, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

Danae A. Finley, Oak Bluffs; 34, leaving scene of property damage: continued to pretrial hearing.