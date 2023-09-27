Fall coffee and conversation at the Carnegie

Island notables will share their passion and expertise over coffee and confections in the Reading Rooms at the Carnegie Heritage Center. The impressive roster of guests includes former chief editor of Fine Cooking Magazine, and author of four cookbooks, Susie Middleton, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 10 am.

Samantha Look, executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Conservation Society, will share her “Educator to Executive Director” story, and discuss the joys and challenges of trying to protect the natural beauty of the Island, on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 10 am. And maritime historian Matthew Stackpole will present “Inside the Charles W. Morgan, the Last American Wooden Whaleship.” He will talk about his work on the ship’s seven-year restoration and historic 2014 voyage from Mystic Seaport.

The Carnegie Heritage Center, is at 58 North Water St. in Edgartown. For more information and to confirm attendance, visit bit.ly/CarnegieConversations.