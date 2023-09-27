Healthy Aging M.V.: October 2023

HAMV Turns 10 and Plants 10 Trees

To commemorate 10 years of advocacy for Older Adults on Martha’s Vineyard, we’re planting 10 trees at the State Forest on Oct. 10 at 10 am. Community leaders and representatives from the three Island landscaping companies (Mahoney’s, Middletown, and Vineyard Gardens) that donated the trees will be on hand for the ceremony, as well as sponsors and donors of Healthy Aging’s first fundraising effort.

Community Mobilization Summit – register early!

Plans are underway for an action-packed mobilization summit at the Grange Hall on Nov. 14. Join us for a half day (some or all of it) to explore the unique experience of aging on the Island. In addition to lunch and guest speaker Nancy Aronie, author of “Memoir as Medicine,” the Summit will include a lively panel discussion about the top 6 priorities for an aging-friendly Island. The M.V. Commission and HAMV will share their perspective on what the next 10 years will bring, and we’ll wrap the day with a keynote session about future trends on aging, followed by networking and light refreshments. Go to hamv.org for more information and to register.