Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: October 2023

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging

21 Wamsutta Ave.

Rose M. Cogliano, 508-693-4509, ext 3

oakbluffsma.gov/152/Council-on-Aging

Weekly Exercise, In-person and Zoom

Monday

9 am, Exercise with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise

Thursday

9 am, Exercise with Bill White

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise

Friday

9 am, Exercise/Tai Chi with Floyd Lifton

Zoom: bit.ly/ZoomFloyd

To join the exercise groups by phone, call 301-715-8562 or 312-626-6799.

Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394

Passcode: 188397

All of our classes are live and in-person. Exercise classes will also continue in Zoom format.

October Highlights

Coffee All Day – Daily 9 am – 3 pm. Also tea! Bring along a friend!

Tuesdays – Pet Pedicare with Darci, 10 am, Oct. 3 and Oct. 17. Nail clipping for dogs, cats, rabbits, birds. Dogs on leash, other animals arrive in their carriers. No charge for our seniors! By appointment only, please call Rose to schedule at 508-693-4509, ext. 3.

Tuesdays – Crocheting with a Cop, 2-3 pm with Oak Bluffs Police Department Officer Savannah Barnes

Tuesday – Halloween Party, Oct. 31, noon. Prizes for Best Costumes! Please call ahead for your reservations. List closes Thursday, Oct. 26. Sorry, no walk-ins.

Wednesdays – Bingo! October 11, 18, 25, 1-3 pm. Celebrating our 31st year of Bingo!

Wednesday – Coffee, Tea, and Conversations with a Cop, Oct. 4, 10:30 am. Meet Chief Searle and his great staff!

Wednesdays – Coffee, Tea, And Conversation with a Department Head, 10-11 am, Oct. 18. Come and meet our Head Assessor Kristina West! She will be speaking about Senior Abatements.

Thursdays – Luncheon with Oak Bluffs Council on Aging and Oak Bluffs Police Department – noon, Oct. 12 and 26. Please call ahead to schedule your reservation. Sorry, no walk-ins. Hospice of M.V. will be at our Oct. 12 luncheon!

Fridays – Game Day, 11:30 am – 3 pm. Mah Jongg, Scrabble, table games.

We offer year-round assistance with applications and forms preparation, durable medical equipment, fuel assistance, insurance assistance, lifeline, monthly social security video display program, SNAP, telephone reassurance calls. Open enrollment begins on Oct. 15 and ends on Dec. 15!

We sell VTA bus passes to seniors age 65 and over who are Island residents residing on Martha’s Vineyard at least six months per year.

Derby Fish on Fridays, Oct. 6 and 13, if we receive it. Please call to place your name on the Fish List.

Happy October! Happy Fall! Team work makes the dream work!