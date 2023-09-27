Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: October 2023

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging
21 Wamsutta Ave.
Rose M. Cogliano, 508-693-4509, ext 3
oakbluffsma.gov/152/Council-on-Aging
Weekly Exercise, In-person and Zoom
Monday
9 am, Exercise with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller
Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise
Thursday
9 am, Exercise with Bill White
Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise
Friday
9 am, Exercise/Tai Chi with Floyd Lifton
Zoom: bit.ly/ZoomFloyd
To join the exercise groups by phone, call 301-715-8562 or 312-626-6799.
Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394
Passcode: 188397
All of our classes are live and in-person. Exercise classes will also continue in Zoom format.
October Highlights
- Coffee All Day – Daily 9 am – 3 pm. Also tea! Bring along a friend!
- Tuesdays – Pet Pedicare with Darci, 10 am, Oct. 3 and Oct. 17. Nail clipping for dogs, cats, rabbits, birds. Dogs on leash, other animals arrive in their carriers. No charge for our seniors! By appointment only, please call Rose to schedule at 508-693-4509, ext. 3.
- Tuesdays – Crocheting with a Cop, 2-3 pm with Oak Bluffs Police Department Officer Savannah Barnes
- Tuesday – Halloween Party, Oct. 31, noon. Prizes for Best Costumes! Please call ahead for your reservations. List closes Thursday, Oct. 26. Sorry, no walk-ins.
- Wednesdays – Bingo! October 11, 18, 25, 1-3 pm. Celebrating our 31st year of Bingo!
- Wednesday – Coffee, Tea, and Conversations with a Cop, Oct. 4, 10:30 am. Meet Chief Searle and his great staff!
- Wednesdays – Coffee, Tea, And Conversation with a Department Head, 10-11 am, Oct. 18. Come and meet our Head Assessor Kristina West! She will be speaking about Senior Abatements.
- Thursdays – Luncheon with Oak Bluffs Council on Aging and Oak Bluffs Police Department – noon, Oct. 12 and 26. Please call ahead to schedule your reservation. Sorry, no walk-ins. Hospice of M.V. will be at our Oct. 12 luncheon!
- Fridays – Game Day, 11:30 am – 3 pm. Mah Jongg, Scrabble, table games.
We offer year-round assistance with applications and forms preparation, durable medical equipment, fuel assistance, insurance assistance, lifeline, monthly social security video display program, SNAP, telephone reassurance calls. Open enrollment begins on Oct. 15 and ends on Dec. 15!
We sell VTA bus passes to seniors age 65 and over who are Island residents residing on Martha’s Vineyard at least six months per year.
Derby Fish on Fridays, Oct. 6 and 13, if we receive it. Please call to place your name on the Fish List.
Happy October! Happy Fall! Team work makes the dream work!