Oak Bluffs: Harvest moon, book drive, Ladyfest, P.A. Club, and Island Theatre Workshop

“All these lovely tokens of September days are here, with summer’s best of weather and autumn’s best of cheer.” –Helen Hunt Jackson

This quote seems to describe our September, which gave us many summerlike days, along with the happy relief of less crowding on the Island. I looked up Helen Hunt Jackson, and it turns out that she was a Massachusetts poet in the mid-1800s who was a fierce activist for improving the treatment of Native Americans by the U.S. government. She wrote a history exposing the conditions on reservations and the violation of treaties, titled “A Century of Dishonor,” and sent a copy to every member of Congress in 1881.

Hurricane Lee was kind to us, and especially kind to my daughter’s wedding on the 16th, even offering the most magnificent sunsets and a rainbow on their wedding day! It was a wonderful celebration of love, friends, and family. So many people helped make the day perfect, with a special shout-out to Nelson at Tilton Tents and Julie Hatt, who both went above and beyond. Vineyard community is the best!

The full “Harvest moon” rises on Sept. 29. This moon will appear bigger and brighter than usual because it is a super-moon, the last for this year. This year the September full moon is the Harvest moon because it falls close to the September equinox. Had this full moon come earlier in the month, we would have called it the Corn moon, and the Harvest moon would have been in October. The name “Harvest moon” came from the light of this moon being of assistance for long days of harvesting the summer crops.

By the way, astrologer Kyle Thomas says that this full moon in Aries, a fire sign, will give us the energy to “seize the day and carve out our own paths.” And it rises on a Friday, so we can seize the whole weekend!

There was a beautiful celebration of life on Sunday for Kate Collins, who passed away suddenly on Sept. 15. Kate was my neighbor and friend. My heart goes out to her family, especially her daughter Eleni, her beloved grandchildren, and her many, many friends.

Time to clear your bookshelves: The Oak Bluffs library book donation drive is here. Saturday, Sept. 30, from noon to 3 pm. Bring your books that are in good to excellent condition. Call 508-693-9433 with any questions.

Ladyfest is also here! On Saturday, Sept. 30, Circuit Ave. will be turned into a street festival from 5 to 11 pm, featuring female-fueled music with dancing, food, and fun.

Two stages on the street, plus vendors selling clothing, artwork, jewelry, food, and more. It’s a blast, with a purpose — to raise funds and awareness for Connect to End Violence, a program of M.V. Community Services. Ladyfest was co-founded and is still coordinated by Kelly Firetag and Rose Guerin, with the support of Ritz Café owner Larkin Stallings. Don’t miss it!

On Sunday, the music continues, with the Dukes Duo performing at the Ocean Park bandstand from 5 to 7 pm.

Last Sunday, the P.A. Club hosted a benefit for the island of Maui, whose people suffered devastating losses due to the wildfires that caused so much destruction in the beautiful town of Lahaina. Johnny Cruz came back from Hawaii to his other Island home to play for a very appreciative and excited crowd.

This Friday, Sept. 29, Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish, after a triumphant trip to Hell (Hell, Norway, that is) will play at the P.A. Club, with guest guitarist Zach Zunis, who is known as the “master of the Stratocaster.” That show starts at 8 pm.

“Little Shop of Horrors” opened last weekend to rave reviews. You have another chance to see this ITW production this weekend, with shows Sept. 28 – Oct. 1 at 7:30 pm at the PAC. Fabulous local actors, puppets from Broadway, a flesh-eating plant — this show has it all!

Ann and Kevin Murphy celebrated the marriage of their son Conor to Jenna Paradis last weekend. Conor and Jenna were married in August in Newport, where they met at Salve Regina, and then they celebrated with family friends at a reception in Stonington, Conn., on Sept. 23. Cheers to Mr. and Mrs. Murphy!

Happy birthday to Connie Tarvis on Sept. 28! Eva Skibild celebrates on the 29th. October birthdays begin with the one and only Erik Albert! Cynthia Redshaw celebrates Oct. 2nd, along with Grace Vanderhoop and Elyse Madeiras. On Oct. 3, balloons go to Will deBettencourt and Marc Hanover. Sarah Thomas has her day on Oct. 4.

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Joanne Lambert, joannelamber@gmail.com.