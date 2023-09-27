Real Estate Transactions: Sept. 18 – 22, 2023

Edgartown

Sept. 18, William Howard Gilman Mackenty sold 11 Old Farms Trail to Sean Ready and Erin Ready for $2,465,000.

Sept. 20, 22 Kitts LLC sold 22 Kitts Field Circle to Mach LLC for $2,100,000.

Sept. 20, 105 4th Street LLC sold 105 Fourth Street North to Louis Bowman Family Ventures LLC for $950,000.

Sept. 21, Brigitta J. Reischer, trustee of Clark Family Meshacket Cove Realty Trust, sold 100 Meetinghouse Way to Kathryn R. Ham, trustee of Shaggy Dog Realty Trust, for $6,349,000.

Sept. 21, Kristen Cohen and Kristen Dicarlo sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 404 Week 34 to Denise Comeau and Stephen Comeau for $20,000.

Sept. 22, James O. Howell and April Howell sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 411 Week 17 and Unit 417 Week 18 to Ricardo Anderson for $2,000.

Oak Bluffs

Sept. 19, Robert Bruce Tross and Karen Fox Tross sold Hillside Homes Condominium Unit 7, located at 40 Hidden Cove Road, to Anthony J. Burke and Paula M. Burke, trustees of Burke Family Revocable Trust, for $1,395,000.

Sept. 20, John Reagan and Lisa Reagan sold 84 California Ave. to Sarah Greenberg and Alexander Geary for $1,188,000.

Sept. 22, Karen M. Johnson sold 19 Lagoon Road to Christopher Sterry and Courtney Sterry for $850,000.

Tisbury

Sept. 20, Robert Sidoti and Three Amigos Holding Co. LLC sold 83 William Norton Road to GSH Bayou City Holdings LLC for $1,850,000.

Sept. 22, Robert P. Cross, Robert H. Cross, and Jeffrey P. Cross, trustees of Melissa F. Cross Revocable Trust-2006, sold 637 Herring Creek Road to Melinda L. Loberg for $700,000.

West Tisbury

Sept. 18, Jeffrey T. Spear sold 23 Indian Hollow Road to Joseph Ostoyich and Joanne Borsh for $3,200,000.