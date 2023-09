A celebration of life and interment for Richard (“Rich”) DeWitt will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 11:30 am at the Abel’s Hill Cemetery. Please see dewittfamily.net for more information about the service, and to RSVP. Rich passed away on Nov. 5, 2022.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, there will be a memorial bike ride to honor him in the State Forest. Contact Brickyard Bicycles at 774-563-8211 for information.