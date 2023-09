Gene Kelly and Eleanor Powell got nothing on you. Discover your inner dancer and tap your way across the Island. “Adult Tap Dance Classes” include a warm-up, instruction in basic tap steps, and vocabulary. Each class will wrap up with some fun and light choreography. No experience is necessary, and a limited number of tap shoes will be provided (size dependent). All ages are welcome. Saturday, Sept. 30, 10:30 am. Oak Bluffs library. Email hburbidge@clamsnet.org or call 508-693-9433.