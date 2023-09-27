Tisbury Council on Aging: October 2023

Tisbury Senior Center
34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven
Director: Joyce Stiles-Tucker
508-696-4205
tisburyma.gov/council-aging
Weekly Activities
Mondays
- Make a Creative Colorful Card, 5.5 x 4.25 in., 11 am
- ACBL Duplicate Bridge, 1-4 pm with Eric Stricoff
Tuesdays
- Knitters, come and knit at the senior center, bring a friend! We have yarn or bring your own. 9 am
- Fitness with Catie, 10 am
- Discussion chaired by Stephen Power, MEd, MFA, about T.S. Eliot’s “Four Quartets” on Tuesdays at 3 pm.
Wednesdays
- Play Reading, followed with discussion, 9 am
- Ukulele Players with Martha, guys and gals! 1-3 pm
- Meditation Yoga with Steve, bring a mat or something comfortable to lay on during practice. 3 pm
Thursdays
- Fitness with Catie, 10 am
- Discussion Group, new topics weekly, 11 am
- Boggle, 1:30 pm
- Lunch, noon – Call Nicole to make a reservation. 508-693-0887 or 508-693-4393. $3 suggested donation.
Fridays
- Party Bridge, with Rachel Siemen, 1 pm
- Gentle Dance to Music, exercise that is good for you and fun! 20 minutes of classic dance music, 4 pm
Announcements
- Oct. 3 – Wellness Clinic 10:30 – 11:30 am
- Oct. 3 – Derby fish given out starting at 10 am
- Oct. 9 – Indigenous Peoples Day, the Senior Center is closed
- Oct. 12 – Legal Advice – Attorney Arthur Bergeron will be available to help with legal questions. Call 508-696-4205 to make an appointment.
- Oct. 16 – Diabetes Support Group meets 1-2 pm at the Tisbury Senior Center. For information call the Council on Aging at 508-696-4205.
- Lunch is served at the Tisbury Senior Center on Thursdays at noon. Call Nicole by Monday to make a reservation. Call 508-744-08618.
- Come and meet our new director, Catie Blake, Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 2-4 pm at the Tisbury Senior Center.