Tisbury: Library’s 5K, Neighborhood Convention, M.V. Museum, and Hunger Walk

Heard on Main Street: If everything seems to be going well, you have obviously overlooked something.

Vineyard Haven library’s Virtual 5K continues through Sept. 30. Congratulations to Silas Campbell and Carly Souther Fotta, the top male and female finishers in the 26th in-person 5k benefit for the Vineyard Haven library, held on a rainy Sunday, Sept. 24. This year’s fundraiser is a hybrid event, so virtual 5k runners and walkers have until Saturday, Sept. 30, to register at the library or at runsignup.com. Registration for the virtual event is $25. All registered participants will be entered into a raffle drawing for a gift certificate from the Green Room, to be held on Sunday, Oct. 1. Virtual runners who register can also visit the library to pick up a T shirt, while supplies last.

You will be interested to know about Silas Campbell. His grandmother is Dorothy Campbell. Her son Seth and wife Jacqui are here for two weeks — from Wellington, New Zealand — with their sons Silas, age 14, and Wilder, 11. Silas did win the 5k race for the library, even beating his father by seconds, on that stormy and windy day. And his grandmother is very proud that he beat his dad for the first time. Nice going, Silas — and thank you, Dorothy, for sharing the news.

You are invited to meet with the Neighborhood Convention at 11 am on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the First Congregational Church in West Tisbury. All are welcome. The topic is “Welcoming Newer Island Clergy.” The Rev. Cathlin will facilitate a conversation with the Revs. Joanne Hus, Mark Winters, and Janet Newton. Bring your sack lunch; coffee will be provided. Did you know the convention dates from the late 1800s on the Island? Several of the men involved with different Island churches proposed it as a way for people to meet other Islanders who belonged to different churches. This was a time when most of your social life came from events at your own church, mixing with folks you met there. Now it is still going on, with an amazing variety of brief programs, hosted by a different church each month, over a century from when it began.

Special programs at the Martha’s Vineyard’s Museum start tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 29, when linguists Richard Meier and Justin Power will share the history of the signing community here. Not an insular phenomenon, the Island’s deaf and signing communities are an integral part of American history. Call 508-627-4441 for cost and registration for all programs.

MVM offers “Tavern Night at the Cooke House” in Edgartown on Saturday, Sept. 30. For one early evening, the historic home is reimagined as a tavern, with live music by Seán and Katie McMahon. Enjoy lawn games, light refreshments, and the experience of walking through one of the Island’s oldest homes. Chief curator Bonnie Stacy will answer questions about the Cooke House and preservation work. Also, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, Sherry Sidoti and Nancy Slonim Aronie will discuss the art and practice of memoir writing. Their conversation, with readings and a Q and A, will present some choices authors face, as well as using Martha’s Vineyard as a source of inspiration.

The SSA has been canceling trips for consolidation. I’m not clear whether that’s because they need employees, or are simply cost-cutting. Am I the only one without a clue on this? I’m not complaining about it being done, just curious about what is prompting it.

End hunger one step at a time. The CROP Hunger Walk is on Sunday, Oct. 15. Walk, give, change the world. Join as a walker or a donor. Twenty-five percent of the money raised here will benefit the Island Food Pantry and the Vineyard Committee on Hunger in their services to the Island. You can join a church team, or register online at crophungerwalk.org/marthasvineyard.

Happy anniversary to Sofya and Sandy Nadelstein on Sunday. Happy anniversary to Jane and Chris Chandler on Tuesday.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Tristan Israel. Saturday belongs to Julie Immelt Whelden. Happy birthday to Nore Clark on Monday. Mya Houston celebrates on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: Hawks may soar, but chipmunks don’t get sucked into jet engines.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.