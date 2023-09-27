West Tisbury: Family heirlooms, beach cleanup, ‘Braiding Sweetgrass,’ and author talk

It feels quieter since the hurricane-that-wasn’t. It’s officially fall, too. It may be all in my mind, but the change of seasons always feels like a signal that we are shifting our perspective, moving into another set of parameters. Fall is the end of summer, and that’s enough to recommend it to me.

We have had a cool, rainy weekend. Sweater weather, or chilly enough to want to wrap an afghan over your lap and under the cat. The afghan I have been swathed beneath is a treasure that my Nana crocheted. I remember it being in our living room when I was young, so it must be at least 70-plus years old.

Nana was a creative dynamo. She always had a project, usually sewn or crocheted, and she never wasted anything. This particular afghan is a riot of colors, the six-sided variation of multicolored granny squares, each having outer rows of a wonderful leaf green. She must have run out, though, as a foot or so at either end is magenta, still a wonderful color, and the whole thing has a deep red crocheted border. I can picture Nana’s fingers moving, always quickly, ceaselessly, as she sat in her chair and worked.

I really do believe that things are not inanimate, that there is some remnant of life and energy things carry within. If it’s only my imagination, so be it.

The Beach BeFrienders cleanup at Lambert’s Cove beach that was postponed because of possible stormy weather has been rescheduled for this Saturday, Sept. 30, from 8 to 10 am.

Congratulations to Juli Vanderhoop, winner of this year’s M.V. Community Foundation Creative Living Award.

The Climate Book Club has chosen “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, as its next book. It’s available at the library, so you can start reading before the group’s next meeting on Oct. 22.

Other special events at the library include:

Saturday, Sept. 30, noon to 2 pm, come to a send-off party for our beloved children’s librarian, Mikaela Lawson, on her last day at the West Tisbury library. At 3 pm there will be a workshop, “Planning for Medicare — Countdown to 65,” led by William Rowbottom. Register for the Medicare workshop at wt_mail@clamsnet.org.

Monday, Oct. 2, 12:30 to 1:30 pm, public health nurse Clare Sullivan will be on hand for a free drop-in blood pressure clinic.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, 4:30 pm, Elaine Kelliher will present her newly released novel, “Do You Think I Cried Too Long?”

One crazy question. I was looking for my white, oval, French porcelain casserole, and can’t find it anywhere. It has a cover, and is the perfect size for making mac and cheese, pork and sauerkraut, or other such recipes. I wonder if I brought something in it to a potluck or dinner party, left it wherever, and forgot about it until now. It’s getting time to think about cold-weather suppers. Please call me or send an email if you have it, and have wondered where it came from. Thanks. 508-693-2525 or hermine.hull@gmail.com.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.