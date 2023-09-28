Jaime Bernard Gaspar celebration of life

Jaime Bernard Gaspar passed away peacefully on June 9, 2023.

Jaime was born to Antone Gaspar Jr. and Roselene Gaspar in Oak Bluffs.

He will be remembered by his four daughters, Nancy Brown, Kimberly Gaspar-Johnson, Buffie De Souza, and Jamie Ann Greene, along with their spouses and children. He is also survived by his siblings, Nancy Cook, Joseph (“Bernie”) Arruda, Dorothy Esposito, and Antone (“Kippy”) Gaspar, III along with their families. Jaime was predeceased by his wife, Joann Gaspar, and his brother, Edward Gaspar.

Please come and celebrate his life and all the things he loved, on Monday, Oct. 9, from 11 am to 2 pm, at the Martha’s Vineyard Masonic Temple, 52 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road in Oak Bluffs.