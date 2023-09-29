Vineyard high school in need of ‘intervention’

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School school is considered in need of intervention following recent MCAS scores, Superintendent of School Richard Smith said at Thursday night’s All Island School Committee meeting.

The evaluation came from a combination of MCAS score results along with other indicators of school performance.

“When I saw the scores, I had concerns,” the superintendent said. “There’s no sugar coating that this is a high stakes test. We are looking at how to immediately support students and do things that are in our practice.”

With the MCAS being a “gateway” exam to a high school diploma and graduation, Smith said he intends to prioritize supporting students on the test.

The superintendent called for bringing in better intervention and supporting student subgroups that have traditionally not performed well on the MCAS. Smith did not say what exactly he hoped to do, but did say, “It’s not as easy as ‘lets just bring a math specialist to support a subgroup of kids.’”

The MCAS is administered throughout grade school, but is a particularly high stakes test for 10th graders. Students in 10th grade take assessments in math, English language arts, and science. Per the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, in order to earn a high school diploma, students must pass all three areas of the exam.

Smith took mea culpa at the meeting. “I don’t want to impart disappointment on the kids or staff. I look at myself and say, how did I contribute to these scores?”

“There are things we need to do to support kids who have found this test challenging,” said Smith. He encouraged schools to review for the MCAS, pointing out that without review for the spring test, it’s up to students to revisit material from the start of the school year on their own.

“You can review the standards,” said Smith. “I wouldn’t say that’s teaching to the test. I believe we should bring that back to the conscious awareness for kids.”

The MCAS is part of an accountability system that holds schools to a standard of continuing improvement. One of those indicators is achievement, which is measured by the MCAS average scores of the three area exams. Other indicators used to evaluate school performances include student growth, high school completion, English language proficiency, attendance, and enrollment in advanced courses.

Any state that takes federal money is required to put together its own accountability system to show improvements within schools, and for Massachusetts, that test is the MCAS.

Around 2012, the state began trying out different assessments apart from MCAS. The state administered several other tests to measure student achievement that were used between 2012 and 2017, before returning to a revamped new edition of MCAS, called MCAS Next Generation, according to Smith. This new test has been used since 2018, establishing a new baseline for tracking student achievement.

Since then, the 2020 Covid-19 Pandemic shutdowns have taken a toll on student learning, achievement, and performance.

From here on out, Smith explained, the high school is on a state evaluated “recovery path.” Schools fall into two state designations, the “recovery path”, or the “path forward.” This path is determined by students’ averaged scores compared to the baseline averages established in 2019. DESE takes average scores every 2 years of English language arts, math, and science to generate these averages.

If the average exceeds the 2019 scores, the school is considered on the path forward. If the average score is lower than 2019’s, the state evaluates the school as being in recovery. Thus, the high school is on the recovery path, and viewed as in need of intervention.

Scoring isn’t from school to school but subgroup to subgroup, Smith said. Some subgroups considered include low socioeconomic students, students with special needs, and English language learners. Though MCAS scores did not improve Island wide, some subgroups, areas, and schools did demonstrate improvement in areas of the accountability assessment, according to Smith.

Schools are also assessed by a numerical rating of how near or far they are from achieving educational goals, which takes MCAS results into account.

Two of the Island’s schools were found to have made limited or no progress towards their educational goals: the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School and the Edgartown School.

Three schools made moderate progress towards their goals: Chilmark, Oak Bluffs, and Tisbury.

The West Tisbury School had the highest score and was found to have made substantial progress towards their goals. The school missed being categorized as meeting or exceeding their goals by two points, Smith said.