Celebration of life for Patrick Miner

Patrick Miner passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, from a rare case of undiagnosed eosinophilic asthma. He had just turned 37.

Born in Millis, on Sept. 25, 1985, our Hurricane Gloria baby, Pat spent most of his childhood in North Attleboro. Growing up, he was attached to his older brother Will’s side. Four years younger than Will, Pat could usually be found wrestling, playing chess or He-Man and Skeletor upstairs in their bedroom, or basketball, football, and wiffleball in the backyard.

As a youngster, Pat was all arms and legs, flying around the baseball diamond, soccer field, and basketball court at hyperspeed. In high school, he was the starting offensive tackle and defensive end his junior and senior year for the Red Rocketeers. Pat earned multiple honors, the Sun Chronicle’s Player of the Week, the 2002 Balfour Trophy awarded to the best defensive player in the Thanksgiving game against rival Attleboro, and selection as a Sun Chronicle Football All-Star. He was proud to be a member of North Attleboro’s last state championship football team in 2002.

When Pat was 10, his family opened Sports Haven, a sporting goods store on Martha’s Vineyard. He spent many summers on the Island until he finished school, and moved there permanently in 2003. He made many lifelong friends, enjoying softball, fishing, Frisbee golf, good music, and a Vineyard lifestyle for the next nine years. Most importantly, he met the love of his life, Marisa Lazarus, on the Vineyard in 2009.

In 2012, Pat and Marisa moved to Keene, N.H., to begin their lives together. They bought their first home in 2015, and were married in 2016, overlooking the mountains.

Pat became the top salesman at Honda of Keene in his first few years in the Granite State. He was determined to advance his career in financial planning, and with support and encouragement from his wife, he studied for the Series exams. He eventually landed a position at Empower, where he was helping people with retirement planning. Pat and Marisa moved to Spofford, N.H., in 2017. Pat discovered a love of golf, and cooking in his smoker for his family and close-knit group of friends. He fed his competitive spirit by playing on a local softball team, and loved sharing a good brew with friends. Pat and Marisa enjoyed a life full of love and a happy home with their adopted pup Winnie.

Patrick is survived by his wife, Marisa; parents Bill and Caroline Miner; as well as his brother William Miner and sister-in-law Kasi Miner; his sister Heather Sweeney and brother-in-law Michael Sweeney; sister Lindsay Brown and brother-in-law Aaron Brown; and his brother-in-law Evan Lazarus and sister-in-law Angela Lazarus. He was the loving son-in-law of Randy Lazarus and Helene Lazarus. Pat was also a favorite uncle to nieces Nora Sweeney, Avery and Ella Miner, Sydney and Serena Lazarus, and Juniper Brown, and to nephews Alex Lazarus, Connor and James Sweeney, and Bennett Brown.

As we approach one full year without Pat, we are excited to share an opportunity to celebrate him together. Meet us at Shoveltown Brewery in Easton on Oct. 7 at 6 pm to trade stories, have some laughs, and toast to all things Pat. Please reach out to Lindsay Brown at lindsayminer6@gmail.com for more information, and to RSVP.