Ann Riggs Fielder, of West Tisbury, passed away on Sept. 29, 2023, just two days after celebrating her 98th birthday. She was the wife of William Arthur Fielder.

Her memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church in West Tisbury, on Nov. 4; the time is pending. She will be laid to rest at the West Tisbury Cemetery. A complete obituary will be updated, and the time of the service will be announced at a later date.