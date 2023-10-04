End unwarranted exemptions for immunizations

This week’s report that a number of schools on the Island have high exemption rates for vaccines is troubling.
According to the latest data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, Dukes County has the highest exemption rate in the state among kindergarteners by a large margin. The exemption rate on the Island is over 6 percent; Franklin County is the closest behind the Vineyard, with 4 percent.
Schools in Chilmark, Edgartown, West Tisbury, and the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School are all within the top 25 highest exemption rates in Massachusetts; almost one in every four kindergartners at the Chilmark School received an exemption for at least one vaccine, the second highest rate of every elementary school in the entire state.
The vast majority of these exemptions are reportedly for religious reasons.
It’s hard to believe that religion played a role in all of these decisions by Chilmark parents. Some religions have shown resistance to vaccines, like the Orthodox Jewish community or the Dutch Reformed Church, but it’s unlikely those communities are thriving on the Island.
In comments to The Times, school officials acknowledge that religion isn’t what’s behind parents’ choice to not vaccinate their children. In her comments, Chilmark School Principal Susan Stevens said that some parents prefer not to overload their children with a number of vaccines all at once, and instead space them apart. That may be true, but it has nothing to do with religion.
It’s safe to assume that parents are feigning religion and imposing personal choice — likely based on “online research” and fringe theories. And they are playing with fire.
Vaccines could arguably be one of the greatest inventions of mankind. Inoculation from some viruses has kept incredibly dangerous and crippling diseases out of the public since the discovery of a vaccine against smallpox at the end of the 1700s. Smallpox led to the collapse of entire civilizations; it’s believed to have killed 1 in 3 people it infected, and left survivors scarred. Its wrath was felt around the world for centuries.
But now we don’t have to think about smallpox, because of the creation of a vaccine and the introduction of inoculation.
There are obviously other viruses and diseases that have popped up since smallpox, like polio and measles, each with devastating qualities. Those, too, were nearly wiped off the planet, but because some communities have been hesitant to vaccinate, they have threatened comebacks; some 600 individuals in New York City in 2018 and 2019 were diagnosed with measles. Polio made headlines recently with cases reported in First World countries including the U.S., Japan, and the U.K.
We don’t want to live in a world where these viruses persist. By not getting inoculated, we are at risk of not reaching herd immunity.
The misuse of the religious exemption is selfish, dangerous, and harmful to the entire community. Herd immunity is an essential pillar of public health. The idea that one can withdraw at will is both wrong-headed and beside the point. We get vaccinated because the health of the entire community depends on it.
Not only is it dangerous — using religion to excuse a child from getting a vaccine is deceitful. It undermines the significance of true religious exemptions.
And the idea that the unvaccinated can rightly say, “See, I told you,” when the vaccinated get sick — as we’ve seen recently with COVID-19 — is also just plain wrong. When there is no herd immunity, a virus is allowed to spread much more freely.
The idea that Chilmark ranks so high in the state for exemptions — in a community where parents have likely had every opportunity for a good education — is not only embarrassing, it’s sad. Science has proven again and again that vaccines work to build up immunity for a community, when there is broad buy-in.
For better or worse, the schools are the gatekeepers of public health, and they are disinclined to stand up to the parents involved. They have education to worry about. But state lawmakers do have an opportunity to show leadership.
A bill has been filed that proposes ending religious exemptions for students in all public, private, and charter schools. If it becomes law, Chilmark and our other Island schools will likely see their exemption rates plummet.
In Maine, voters supported a similar measure with nearly 75 percent of the vote, and in the years following, exemptions for vaccines dropped from 6 percent down to 1 percent. Mississippi schools, where religious exemptions were forbidden, had some of the best inoculation rates in the country; however, a judge recently ordered Mississippi to abandon that rule, and to allow religious exemptions. It’s likely the state’s inoculation rates will suffer as a result.
It is shocking that a community as well off as Chimark has such hesitation to vaccines, and it’s unfortunate. We hope that state lawmakers can step in and make an impact.
You can educate people but you can’t
fix stupid. I am all for the rights of
people to refuse treatment for their children
for religious reasons. If they choose to pray
and god calls them home, well that’s what
she wanted. Who are we to question god ?
But I know a number of idiots who believe the
conspiracy theories and have no actual religious
beliefs. Liars at best. So let the idiots improve
the genetic pool and let their kids die.
Sad for the kids, but no parent will ever get a drop
of sympathy from me if their kids die from an easily
preventable disease when they choose to take the risk.
But, by not getting their kids vaccinated they
are endangering kids who can’t get vaccinated
for various reasons.
And we know that the vaccination protection is
not 100% — This is reckless, uncaring, and a
danger to our entire community.
Please re- think it .
95 percent vaccination rate for herd immunity for Measles. But you dont get herd immunity with Covid 19 because it is a mutating virus.
The flue virus evolves, should we ignore it?
Keller rants on vaccines and sympathy for children who die from parental non vaccination but he has no such sympathy for the 50 million deaths from abortion and that parental neglect. Oh sorry–that is a whole other matter and its not killing.
Removing unwanted body growths is not death.
There is breath before life.
Don, I think that even you would agree that exemptions should be given for any vaccine or injection if such interventions were not held to the same long-term safety tests and standards as any drug set to market. Is that not completely reasonable?
What’s not reasonable is citing the antivaxer quack, Naomi Wolf, to make your antivax point in a previous thread. She’s a conspiracy theorist promoting proven false vaccine information. Once you’re in that camp, you have zero credibility, as you don’t know what you’re talking about.
“So let the idiots improve
the genetic pool and let their kids die.”
This is a disgusting comment.
The Orthodox Jewish community at large does not show resistance to vaccines. The resistance is only among an ultra orthodox, extremist sect.
Just the Conservatives?
Herd immunity needs to be 95%. I hope these misinformed and ill-informed anti-vaxers get a good look at the disfigured babies who are victims of congenital rubella syndrome born to mothers who contracted Rubella while pregnant, if they are born at all rather than miscarried or still born. Get a good look at these or go sit with parents at their children’s funerals because of a runaway measles outbreak. Maybe your child will be in that grave because of your cockeyed sentiment. Vaccines save lives and prevent needless suffering!
Explain why big pharma is not responsible to victims for vaccine injury or death ?
If Big Pharma was responsible for vaccine injury or death there would be no vaccines.
Just more dead people.
Make vaccine manufacturing unprofitable, there will be none.