Healthy Aging celebrates 10 years

Health Aging MV is celebrating its 10th anniversary by planting 10 trees in a number of locations in the State Forest during a gathering beginning at 10 am on Oct. 10.

Healthy Aging MV, the Island’s nonprofit planning, advocacy, and community-building organization, is committed to ensuring that the Island has the services and infrastructure in place to meet the needs of the older adult population.

The tree-planting event was created as a metaphor for aging. In a press release, the group explained the symbolism of planting trees. “We plant, nurture, maintain, and enjoy the beauty of trees as they age, just as we invest in programs and services for older adults so that they may live long and flourish,” the release states.

Representatives from Mahoney’s, Middletown, and Vineyard Gardens donated the trees, and will be on hand for the ceremony as well. The three Island landscaping companies are also donors to Healthy Aging’s first fundraising effort, which has generated nearly $20,000.

Attendees are asked to be at the deer barn at Sanderson and Barnes Road in the State Forest by 9:30 on Oct. 10.