Services for Normand Menard Jr.

Normand H. Menard Jr., 69, formerly of Somerset, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. He was the husband of Anne Marie (St. George) Menard.

A graduate of the class of 1972 of Monsignor Prevost High School, Normand attended Massachusetts College of Pharmacy. He was an Eagle Scout, scoutmaster of Troop 17, and a recipient of the Marian Medal from the Diocese of Fall River. After working for Nate Lions, he founded Appliance World with his business partner.

Four years ago, he retired and moved to Martha’s Vineyard to be with his family.

Normand leaves his wife of 46 years, Anne Marie Menard; his daughter, Kristen Anne Menard Scheller and her husband Jeffery; and his granddaughter and pride and joy, Taytum Rejeanne Scheller. He was the brother of the late Paul L. Menard, and the son of Normand H. Menard Sr. and Rejeanne G. (Boucher) Menard.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 6, from 4 to 7 pm, at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 South Main Street, Fall River.

His funeral will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, at 8:45 from the funeral home, with a Funeral mass at St.Thomas More Church, 386 Luther Ave. in Somerset, at 10 am.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: VNA of Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard Office, P.O. Box 370, Hyannis, MA 02601. Please specify Normand’s name, so funds will be used on Martha’s Vineyard.