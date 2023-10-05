Gratitude from Gay Head 10K organizers

To the Editor:

We are writing to express heartfelt appreciation for the outstanding success of the 10th Gay Head 10K Road Race that took place this past Sunday. The event, and all the work leading up to it, was a true testament to the power of community spirit, dedication, and support from both individuals and organizations. It was a memorable day that brought our neighbors and visitors alike together in a celebration of both athleticism (the hilly course is no joke!) and community.

We dedicated this year’s race to Len Butler, “the man who moved the lighthouse.” Len’s commitment to relocating the Gay Head Light to protect it for future generations was inspiring. His unwavering support for the race, rain or shine, and his presence on the course to cheer on the runners will always be remembered. In his honor, the top prizes, local one-of-a-kind pottery made by Charlie Hoye, were presented by Len’s wife, Mallory.

Special thanks must go to Sgt. Paul Manning and the Aquinnah Police Department, Peyton Jeffers and Zach Smalley, the Town of Aquinnah, Tri-Town Ambulance, and all the volunteers (Taylor Achin, Amy & Pete Favat, Stefanie Hecht, Beverly Wright, Dottie & Barry Sullivan, Kelley Dacey, Nisa & Kyla Webster, Laura Monies, Meg McDonald, Todd Christy, Stephanie Cronin, Chandler Cook, Coach Joe Schroeder and the MVRHS Cross Country Team and others) who worked tirelessly to ensure the race’s smooth execution. Your hard work and commitment did not go unnoticed and were instrumental in making this event such a success. The feast and goodies provided to our runners from Orange Peel Bakery, Outermost Inn, Morning Glory Farm, Cliffhangers, Aquila and the Gay Head Store was phenomenal…and delicious.

The list of sponsors, including Martha’s Vineyard Bank, Little House Cafe, Mad Martha’s Ice Cream, Aquinnah Community Association, Cape Air, Murdick’s Fudge, Morning Glory Farm, Cronig’s Market, Outermost Inn, Seaside Celebrations, Scottish Bakehouse, Chappaquiddick Wood Company, lululemon, and La Choza, showcases the remarkable support from our community and local businesses. Their generosity contributes significantly to the success of this event year after year. We would also like to extend our gratitude to the Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation for their support as our fiscal sponsor, ensuring that this cherished event could take place. Their sponsorship plays a crucial role in the race’s continued success and its positive impact on our community. The proceeds from the Gay Head 10K race contribute to the vital maintenance of the 1856 Gay Head Lighthouse. This iconic landmark is a beacon of our community, and your support helps ensure its continued splendor.

And, of course, a big congratulations to the 180 runners who registered in the race, with a special salute to this year’s champion, Ryan Sawyer of Edgartown, who achieved a winning time and personal record of 35:16!

We hope to see you all next year — the first Sunday in October! Until then, keep on shining!

With resounding gratitude,

The Gay Head 10K Race Committee

Meg Athearn, Eliza Curtis, Hilary Dreyer, Casey O’Connor, Reaan Steenkamp, and Martha Vanderhoop