SSA warning of potential weekend travel impacts

Ahead of Indigenous Peoples’ Day weekend, the Steamship Authority (SSA) announced wind conditions may impact travel for ferries.

High, gusty winds are forecasted from Saturday afternoon into Sunday, which may affect the Oak Bluffs ferry route and the high-speed service to Nantucket.

“Other service disruptions are possible,” the announcement reads. “Please continue to monitor the website if you are traveling this weekend.”

As of Friday morning, the National Weather Service forecasts an eastern wind of 14 mph on Saturday with higher gusts possible. Saturday night is expected to see a northward wind of 10 mph to 15 mph that may turn west after midnight. Sunday is expected to be breezier with a southwest wind of 23 mph.

To change or modify a reservation, visit the SSA website at www.steamshipauthority.com, call the reservation office at 508-477-8600, or visit one of the terminals.

Meanwhile, the SSA experienced an outage for its website early Friday morning. According to the authority, the issue seems to have been caused by a system upgrade from its hardware vendor. The website was up and running again later Friday morning.