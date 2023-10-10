James Robert Macy passed away peacefully Sunday morning, Oct. 8, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

James was born in Kansas City, Mo., on Nov. 25, 1950. He moved around as a kid because of his father’s job at Amoco Refineries. As a teen, he worked summer jobs in Oak Bluffs at Reliable Market and the Strand movie theater, to name two.

James received a bachelor’s degree in education at Texas A&M University. After college, he taught high school math and social studies in both Boerne and Galveston, Texas. James married his wife Faye Baird right out of high school on August 1, 1970. Their son, Jeremiah, was born in Houston, Texas on Oct. 9, 1983.

The couple had summered in Oak Bluffs, but decided to permanently move to the Vineyard in 1990. The family lived in the Camp Meeting grounds in Oak Bluffs in a home called The Sea Breeze.

The family thanks you for your prayers and support.

James leaves behind his son, Jeremiah; his wife, Faye; his brother, Philip III; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Marguerite and Philip Macy Jr.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the MVCMA Tabernacle Restoration Fund, online at bit.ly/MVCMA_donations.