Services for Frederic D. Mascolo

Frederic D. Mascolo, also known as Trader Fred, 65, of Edgartown died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

His memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 11 am in St. Elizabeth’s Church, Main Street in Edgartown, and burial will follow in the New Westside Cemetery, Robinson Road in Edgartown, with a Masonic funeral service by Oriental–Martha’s Vineyard Lodge.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of this paper. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.