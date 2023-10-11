Author talk at Louisa Gould Gallery

Gwyn McAllister will read from her new book, “You Can Make This Sh*t Up,” a collection of darkly humorous short stories and plays, at the Louisa Gould Gallery on Friday, Oct. 13, at 5:30 pm.

McAllister, a writer for this section of The MV Times, says that Friday the 13th is the perfect date to settle in for a creepy story (there may be a corpse as a main character!) as she reads from the book.

“Have a short attention span? This book is for you. Humorous, irreverent stories and short plays that will change your life. Or not,” McAllister writes about the book.

McAllister is a playwright, fiction writer, poet, and journalist. She is a frequent contributor to many other publications besides The Times.

An Equity production of her period farce, “Passionata,” enjoyed a three-week run at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse in the summer of 2018. Her sponsored readings include full-length plays produced by Naked Angels in New York City and at the Actors Studio. McAllister’s short play “Fait Accompli” was a semifinalist in the Red Bull Theater Short New Play Festival in 2019.

She is a member of the Actors Studio Playwrights/Directors Unit and the Dramatists Guild. McAllister is a regular participant in Naked Angels’ Tuesdays at 9 program. She has also served as a guest playwriting mentor for Naked Angels’ 3T writing program for NYC public high school students.