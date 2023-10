Chess is more popular than ever. It’s said that playing chess helps boost our planning skills, increase our creativity, and heighten our self-awareness. If you’re looking to challenge yourself, improve your memory, or just have some fun, head to the Oak Bluffs library and play with a dedicated group of chess lovers in a fun and welcoming environment. All ages are welcome. Every Saturday, 2 to 3:30 pm. Email hburbidge@clamsnet.org for more information.