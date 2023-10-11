Cribbage Club results

Twenty Vineyard Cribbage Club members met on Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown to play our favorite game. The results are:

First, George Giosmas with a 13/6 +100 card (Grand slam!)

Second, Doug Werther with a 10/5 +67 card

Third, Bo Picard with a 10/5 +61 card

Fourth, Patricia Bergeron with a 10/5 +59 card

Fifth, Kathy Kinsman with a 9/5 +20 card

There were eight 24-point hands, and seven skunks (games won by more than 30).

If you would like to check us out, come on over to the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on any Wednesday evening. We have food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm sharp.