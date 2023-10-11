Fall foliage on foot

Delight in the beautiful fall foliage at Menemsha Hills and the Brickyard. This guided nature hike will bring you from Prospect Hill to the rocky and wild beach during the Island’s “golden hour.” The hike will run approximately two to three miles over uneven ground. Plan to arrive 15 minutes before the tour begins. Participants should wear sturdy walking shoes, season-appropriate clothing, insect/tick repellant, and bring water and a snack. Cameras and binoculars are encouraged. Thursdays in October, 3:30 to 5:30 pm. Register at thetrustees.org/menemshahills.