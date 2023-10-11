Kayak quest on Senge

Sometimes a guided tour is the ticket, but sometimes simply heading out on your own fits the bill. Enjoy the peace and tranquility of Sengekontacket Pond on this self-guided tour, and learn more about the pond’s people, places, and wildlife. Single and double kayaks, and two standup paddleboards (SUPs), are available, if you’d like to bring a friend. Call to reserve for up to 2.5 hours. Kayaks and SUPs must be returned by 3:30 pm. Mass Audubon’s Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, Edgartown, 508-627-4850.