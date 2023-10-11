‘Laughter Builds an Island’ comes to the Old Whaling Church

On Friday, Oct. 20, from 7:30 to 9:30 pm, three standup comics will perform at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown to bring the funny, and raise some funds. “Laughter Builds an Island” is a fundraiser for the Island Housing Trust (IHT), and the proceeds from this event are slated to go to IHT’s veterans’ development.

The comedy event is the brainchild of Dan Scannell, who isn’t a stranger to performing himself. Scannell was a national touring comic and appeared on “Evening at the Improv” on the Nashville Network, and will be emceeing the fundraiser. “I was doing standup, and my friend and fellow standup comic, Mike McDonald, convinced me to leave Denver where we met, and come to Boston, where he performs. He really helped open doors,” Scannell said. “I think opening doors is a New England thing, and IHT is opening doors by helping the community with housing.”

According to its website, IHT has sold and rented 126 homes and apartments to year-round low- and moderate-income families over the past 15 years. IHT’s goal is to create 150 additional year-round ownership and rental homes by the end of 2025.

“I had the chance to tour some of the Island Housing’s sites. The Island Housing people are putting in their own time on this work, and it’s pretty great. I think they’re a portal for the middle class — a portal to housing,” Scannell said.

The lineup of comics for “Laughter Builds an Island” includes Mike McDonald, Brian Kiley, and a third comic who is to be determined. Kiley is an Emmy-awardwinning writer who has been featured on “The Tonight Show,” “Late Night,” and Comedy Central. McDonald is a Boston comedy legend who has been featured on Showtime and HBO.

There will be a preshow cocktail party at the Whaling Church from 6 to 7 pm, where folks can enjoy refreshments and mingle. This event is a bit of a family affair, as Scannell’s wife, Jen Scannell, is managing the party. “It’s going to be a really fun evening,” Jen said. “She’s the detail person. Thankfully,” Dan laughed.

“Laughter Builds an Island,” Old Whaling Church, Edgartown, Oct. 20. Tickets for the preshow party are $100, and regular tickets are $40, and can be purchased at bit.ly/IHT_ComicsBenefit.