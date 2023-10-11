Poet’s Corner: Nancy Slonim Aronie

By Nancy Slonim Aronie

In my rearview mirror I see

a gray

oh it’s black

no it’s silver

I can’t always tell

because of the light

And the time of day

when did cars lose their joy

the baby blue of the ’54 Buick

The hot pink of the ’57 Chevy

the tomato red of the Corvette yeah it’s true.

We made fun of the poor guys who needed a Vette

to get Yvette or Bobby-Anne

or Susie Q

But I remember when you

pulled up in that ’61 Impala convertible

And faster than the speed of light

(12,000,000 miles per minute)

(One of the million facts you knew)

I screamed

and you heard me say —

I DO!!!!!!!

Nancy Slonim Aronie is an author, facilitator of the Chilmark Writing Workshops, and a columnist for The Times. Her most recent book, “Memoir as Medicine: The Healing Power of Writing Your Messy, Imperfect, Unruly (but Gorgeously Yours) Life Story,” was published in March 2022.

