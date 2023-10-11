Poet’s Corner: Nancy Slonim Aronie

By Nancy Slonim Aronie
In my rearview mirror I see
a gray
oh it’s black
no it’s silver
I can’t always tell
because of the light
And the time of day
when did cars lose their joy
the baby blue of the ’54 Buick
The hot pink of the ’57 Chevy
the tomato red of the Corvette yeah it’s true.
We made fun of the poor guys who needed a Vette
to get Yvette or Bobby-Anne
or Susie Q
But I remember when you
pulled up in that ’61 Impala convertible
And faster than the speed of light
(12,000,000 miles per minute)
(One of the million facts you knew)
I screamed
and you heard me say —
I DO!!!!!!!
Nancy Slonim Aronie is an author, facilitator of the Chilmark Writing Workshops, and a columnist for The Times. Her most recent book, “Memoir as Medicine: The Healing Power of Writing Your Messy, Imperfect, Unruly (but Gorgeously Yours) Life Story,” was published in March 2022.
